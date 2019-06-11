Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Herrera. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

John Paul Herrera, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher and longtime Las Vegas City Schools coach.

He was with the U.S. Army and National Guard for 12 years. He was a New Mexico activities basketball and football official for 25 years. He taught Social Studies and New Mexico History at Memorial Middle School for 30 years. He also coached football and basketball at Memorial Middle School and Robertson for 15 years. He is loved by all and will be deeply missed.

He was born to Benerito Herrera and Carlota A. Aragon on Dec. 6, 1936, in Las Vegas, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benerito and Carlota Herrera; sisters, Elsie Garcia and Mary Ann Lawson; brothers, Joe Herrera and Margarito Herrera and granddaughter Eliana Herrera.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha, of Las Vegas, N.M.; sons, Mark Herrera (Francis) of Las Vegas; Paul David Herrera (Linda) of Long Beach, Calif; daughter, Dr. Michelle D. Herrera of Walnut Creek, Calif; grandchildren Alexandra, Isaac, Sophia and Erica; great-granddaughter Rian and sisters, Josie Garcia of Las Vegas, and Pauline Pino of Santa Fe N.M.

He is further survived by many nephews, nieces, student athletes and fellow coaches.

A public viewing will take place Wednesday, June 12, 2019, noon to 5 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary.

The rosary devotionaland the funeral will both take place at Immaculate Conception Church, with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

The rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 7 p.m.; funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 9 a.m.

Cremation will follow the funeral service and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Pall bearers will be Mike Murray, Jacob Martinez, Carlos Pelayo, Jimmy Sisneros, Tom Clayton, Isaac Herrera, Gerald Pete Garcia and Ben Ortega.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

