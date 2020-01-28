Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 25, 1949, John Thomas Rice was born in Catskill, N.Y., to Alfred Rice and Catherine Cary-Rice. He lived a full, adventurous life.

After joining the United States Air Force, he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where he met and married Susan Ruth Rowe in 1970.

From this union came four children: Stephanie Marie, Alfred Merit, Amanda Cary, and Gabriel Lucas, who was stillborn. John enjoyed flying and kept his pilot's license active after he became a civilian again. After working on a ranch near Buffalo Gap, S.D., John went on to attend and graduate from Valley Forge Christian College (now University of Valley Forge) in Phoenixville, P.A. This bold move was part of fulfilling God's call on his life to become a pastor in the Assemblies of God. Churches where John served as pastor include: Rosholt, S.D., Miller, S.D., Burton, N.E., and Rock Springs, Wyo.

While at the Miller church, John worked on Moeller's dairy farm. Between the Burton and Rock Springs churches, John did ranching work for Jim Ferguson near Springview, N.E.; and working with livestock was always something he loved (especially his mules, Dolly and Polly).

John rode his mules frequently and enjoyed driving the team in parades and giving people hay rides. John and Susan moved from Rock Springs to Aladdin, Wyo. in 1998, in order to care for Susan's great aunt, Margaret (Peggy) Nelson, who was a widow at that time. John worked in various capacities at the Crook County Jail in Sundance, Wyo., and moved to Rainsville, N.M., in conjunction with John and Susan getting divorced in 2015.

John resided in Rainsville until illness caused him to move to S.D. to be close to family. His love for people was great. He almost never missed an opportunity to help people who were down on their luck. He would pray for people continuously and taught his family how to pray, be faithful, and live life fully.

His smile was the mischievous kind, making you wonder what kind of shenanigans were involved! He loved to sing and to hear the family make music. He left an empty space in all who loved him. On Jan. 20, 2020, after a nine-week fight with cancer, at 70 years of age at the Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D., he went to be with Jesus.

As he stands in heaven today, he holds Gabriel and is surrounded by all he loved who preceded him in death.

John is survived by children: Stephanie Baumgarten (married to Peter Baumgarten and living in Chadron, N.E.), Alfred Rice (married to Serena Rice and living near New Underwood, S.D.), and Amanda Rice (committed to Tucker Davis and living in Box Elder, S.D.); former sons in law: Todd Orton and Clint Kampman; and grandchildren: Abby Orton, Ashley Orton, Abbey Baumgarten, Arielle Miller, Quirt Rice, Alamar Rice, John Rice, and Shaylon Kampman.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

