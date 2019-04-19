Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Cunningham IV. View Sign

Born Sept 11, 1942, John Wesley Cunningham passed away, surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Cunningham III and Sylvia Ruth Cunningham of Norwalk, Calif.

John married the love of his life, Linda Edith Cunningham, on Aug. 19, 1966, and they enjoyed 53 years together.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, and their two children, Cynthia Marie Fitch and Samuel John Cunningham, and one grandchild, Barrett Ryan Fitch.

John worked for 20 years for the California State Department of Forestry as a heavy equipment mechanic, repairing fire trucks and bulldozers he loved so much.

He also enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and toys, fishing and auto racing.

A private family service was held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the family home. John's wishes were to have his ashes scattered among the piñon trees on the land he adored.

