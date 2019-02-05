Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley "Wesso" Hanson. View Sign

John Wesley "Wesso" Hanson, 70, of Roy, N.M. passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was born to his parents John W. Hanson and Frances Sanchez on May 21, 1948, in Leveland, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Hanson, and brother, Leon Hanson.

He is survived by his wife, E. Precilla Gonzales-Hanson, and mother, Frances Sandoval, both of Roy, and his son, Bobby Hanson, and daughter, Leslie Hanson.

A rosary service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Roy, with the funeral service to follow. Cremation will take place and interment will be at a later date at the Roy Cemetery. Arrangements are through Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.

