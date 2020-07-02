Johnathan Isaac Lucero, 27, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020.
Johnathan was born on Jan. 30, 1993 in Las Vegas, N.M. He attended Mora Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, and graduated from Robertson High School in 2011. He participated in many sports during his time there. He was on the football team, part of a state championship wrestling team in 2008-2009, and his junior and senior year he was a state champion in the 4x4 relay. He loved his dogs Griff and Paisley. He enjoyed going fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He also attended both New Mexico State University and New Mexico Highlands University. He was employed, for the last few years, with Rhino Realty of Albuquerque.
He is preceded in death by his father Abel David Lucero; maternal grandfather Orlando "Pecas" Arellano; maternal grandmother Angelina M. Arellano and uncle Ruben Arellano.
He is survived and celebrated by his mother Kiki Arellano of Santa Fe and brother Dominic "Dom" Lucero of Albuquerque; aunt Ella (Paul David), uncle Carlos (Rita), and uncle Raul all of Holman, N.M.; paternal grandparents Leroy and Rita Lucero; uncles: Joe (Naomi), Mike (Cathy) of Las Vegas, N.M. and uncle Carl of Española, N.M. As well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
We will remember him for his infectious, beautiful smile and his gentle and humble spirit. His passing has brought us great sorrow but we are forever thankful for the time, memories, and love we shared with him. You will be greatly missed by all who knew you.
All family and friends of Johnathan "Johnny Boy" will be honorary pallbearers.
We will be honoring and celebrating Johnathan's life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9 a.m. and the Funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 811 Sixth Street, Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will be held privately at a later time. Please visit the on-line register for Johnathan at www.RiversideFunerals.com.
Immaculate Conception Church will livestream the services on Facebook Live at iclasvegasnm.
