Our beloved Johnny C. Gutierrez, age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on May 3, 1963 to Anthony Rembert and Viola Gutierrez.

Johnny was a carpenter, painter and mechanic, and in his earlier day was a Ferrier. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of his life in the mountains. He did a lot of camping, hiking, hunting and metal detecting. He was always willing to help his friends with projects and was a selfless man always putting others first.

Johnny is survived by his mother Viola Gutierrez of the family home; brothers: Robert Gutierrez (Dorothy) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Raymond Gutierrez of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister: JoAnna Gutierrez of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel with Chris and Maria Armijo officiating the service. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family only. Masks are required.

Cremation has taken place and a private spreading of his ashes in the mountains will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store