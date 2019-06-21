|
Johnny J. Crespin, 75, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., has gone to be with the Lord Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was born to his late parents Lucio Crespin and Clara Quintana, Dec. 22, 1943, in Las Vegas, N.M.
He is preceded in death by his son, Joey Crespin; sister, Esther "Peewee" Lopez; brother, Mark "Booboo' Crespin; and former wife, Helen Gutierrez.
He is survived by his sons, Frankie Crespin (George) of Chandler, Ariz., and Johnny James Crespin of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Julie Crespin; grandchildren, Justine Crespin, Joseph Crespin, Michaelann Perea (Ereal); great-grandchildren, Jayden, Caleb, and Brook; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Crespin of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers and sisters, Frankie Crespin (Patsy) of Los Lunas, N.M., Irma Gallegos of Las Vegas, N.M., Peggy Ann Herrera (Ray), Margie Hidalgo all of Albuquerque, N.M., and Tony Crespin (Kathy) of Kansas; sister-in-law, Dolores Austin of Albuquerque, N.M.; aunts, Teresa Quintana, Sally Bonney and Rosalie Crespin all of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary service will be recited Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Rogers Chapel, 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.
Interment will be held at San Jose cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff of Vida Encantada and Amber care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
