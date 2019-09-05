Jonathan Jason Rasco passed from this world into the presence of the Lord Aug. 17, 2019.

Jonathan Jason was born on Feb. 24, 1980, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Johnny and Andrea Rasco. He married the love of his life Lori Trujillo Rasco and they welcomed two beautiful children, Jaylynn and Marcus-Jay Rasco.

Jonathan is survived by his wife Lori Rasco and his children Jaylynn and Marcus-Jay Rasco. Parents: Johnny Rasco and Andrea Rasco. Sisters: Brenda Velasquez; Janice Rasco. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A rosary for Jonathan Jason will be held at the San Jose Parish in Anton Chico, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life and Slide Show Presentation will follow at the Anton Chico Community Center