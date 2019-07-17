Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Louis Librado Martinez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Louis Librado Martinez, age 66, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 4:44 p.m. He was at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born June 20, 1953, in Las Vegas, N.M. to Pedro and Maria Ida Martinez and was the second of six children. After graduating from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, N.M., he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a Security Forces Officer in Guam, Belgium, and Colorado Springs, before he was honorably discharged. He attended college at N.M. Highlands University and, after receiving a BA in Political Science/History, he went on again to serve his country by working for various government agencies, including the Small Business Administration, for 40 years.

On April 19, 1980 he married his beautiful wife Janet (Jan) Martinez and together they raised Jared (Amber) and Janel Martinez (Jason Goldstein).

He had two beautiful grandchildren, Grayson and Carsynn Martinez, whom he loved tremendously. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, who always put his family first.

Jose had a joyous reunion with his father, Pedro; his paternal grandparents Luis and Doloritas Martinez, material grandparents Secundino and Cleotilde Martinez; and great niece Kayla Martinez.

Jose is survived by his mother, brothers Joe Pete and Jonathan (Angela), and his sisters Katherine (Eddie King), Bernadette (Joe Trujillo), and Christina (Orlando Silva). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He is also survived by in-laws Jose Ted and Mary Martinez, Susan (Caesar Jacquez) and Ted Martinez. He also had four beautiful Godchildren, Justina Romero, Amanda Vigil Ledbetter, Krystle King Ledger, and Ryan King.

He will be remembered as a quiet, loving individual who was always willing to help others and worked hard at everything he did. He was very adventurous and enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities and sports.

A rosary service will be held Friday July 19 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 403 Valencia St, Las Vegas, N.M. 87701. A Mass will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Upper Rociada.

Pallbearers will be Austen King, Ryan King, Josh Silva, Derek Martinez, Ted Martinez, Caesar Jacquez, William Sanchez, and Lewis Casey. Honorary pallbearers will be his remaining nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Ambassadors of The Flame of Mercy Ministries,

The Martinez family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Littleton Adventist Hospital and Life Care Center of Littleton for the loving care they provided, and everyone else who reached out to show their love and support. We are eternally grateful.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

