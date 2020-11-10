Jose Manuel de Atocha Chavez Jr., a gentle soul and loving man was lifted from his earthly home to eternal rest on Nov. 6, 2020. He was fondly known to his family and friends as Manuel, or, "Tocha".
Manuel was born on Dec. 26, 1932 to Jose Manuel Chavez Sr. and Eloisa Garza in Las Vegas, N.M. As was the custom in earlier days, he was also partly raised by Juan and Abelina Beltran, in Tecolote, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Isabel in 2008, his parents Jose Manuel and Eloisa, and Juan and Abelina. He is also preceded in death by his sister Adelina Chavez, brothers, Cristobal and Gilberto Chavez, and mother and father-in-law whom he greatly loved and respected, Geronimo and Antonia Garduño, his Garduño brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete and wife Gertrude, Jerry, Gilbert, Joe, Leo, and Maria Elena Montoya, and Carmen's husband, Melecio Gomez.
He married Isabel Garduño on Feb. 19, 1955 in Las Vegas, N.M. Manuel is survived by his son Orlando Chavez, their daughter Mary Lou Lujan and companion David Ulibarri II, and their grandson Joseph Chavez, all of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his sisters Carmen Gomez and Aggie Ortiz, and their families. Also surviving Manuel are his grandchildren Joseph Chavez, William Lujan and Sonya, Krystal Lujan, Brandy Benavidez, Rosa Benavidez, Lisa Chavez, Christina Chavez, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great- great- grandchild and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their extended families.
Survivors also include his brothers and sisters-in-law Ray Garduño (Andrea), Carlos Montoya, Alice Gallegos (Donald), Viola Garduño, Antonio Garduño, Danny Garduño (Antonia), Rose Marie Garduño, and Rose Ann Trujillo, all of Las Vegas, Della Gonzales (Rosalio) of Arlington, Tex., Lorraine Hernandez (Fred) of Pueblo, Colo. and Elma Garduño of Thornton, Colo.
Manuel was a faithful Catholic and a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. He prayed often and thanked God every day for his life and his family. He deeply loved his family and provided for them above and beyond his responsibility. Manuel worked for Roland Pelt of the Bonita Ranch where he became the ranch foreman both in De Queen, Ark., and here in Las Vegas. Later in life, he worked with the New Mexico Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator from where he retired in 1997.
Although Manuel was retired, he was never an idle man. He worked hard, but also enjoyed life and the fruits of his labor to the fullest. He loved working outdoors and enjoyed hunting, ranching, and farming. He enjoyed raising goats and chickens and making goat cheese for his family and friends. He very much enjoyed meeting with his friends to play pool at the Senior Center, or going to the flea market.
Manuel enjoyed music and dancing. He often played the accordion or harmonica for his own pleasure. At any wedding or family gathering where there was a dance, he and Isabel were always the best polka dancers on the floor much to the amazement and enjoyment of his family. They will now be reunited to enjoy music and dance polkas forever.
Father Yaksich has allowed a public viewing from 9:15-9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. State public health orders will be followed, and masks are required.
The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The Mass service is limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions but will also be livestreamed on Facebook or on the OLOS website at https://oloslasvegas.org.
Following the Mass, Manuel will be laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery next to his beloved Isabel.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and granddaughters.