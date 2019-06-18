Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Manuel Lopez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Manuel Lopez, a lifetime resident of Watrous, N.M., passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born to Benjamin Lopez and Rebecca Casados Lopez at La Jara (Dulce) NM, on the Jicarilla-Apache Indian Reservation.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Celia Gallegos-Lopez; brothers, Gilbert Alcario Lopez, Tomas Lopez and Benjamin Lopez; sister, Rafaela Lopez-Gallegos.

He is survived by his sons and daughters, Francis Gallegos of Albuquerque, N.M.; Anthony Gallegos (Lucia) of El Paso, Texas; Willie Gallegos (Gloria), Raymond Lopez (Vera) all of Watrous, N.M.; Cindy Van Horn (Stephan) Rio Rancho, N.M.; Christine Lopez (Nina) of Amarillo, Texas; Ronnie Lopez of Watrous, N.M.; Robert Lopez of Clovis, N.M.; Carmen Lopez and Rudolph Lopez both of Watrous, N.M.; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rachael Teofila Chavez of Santa Fe, N.M.; Rebecca Schwartz (John) of Tempe, Ariz.; brothers, Paul Hilario Lopez (Julia) of Denver, Colo.; Arthur Lopez (Pat) of Mission, Texas; sisters-in-law, Margaret Lopez of Huntington Beach, Calif.; Pat Lopez of Los Lunas, N.M.; Marilyn Lopez of Ocate, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

We have lost a treasure and a gem in the passing of Jose.

Rosary service will be recited Friday, June 21, 2019, 7 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019, 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Watrous, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the Lopez Family Cemetery in Watrous, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers, Clyde Gonzales, Shawn Lopez, Trinidad Gallegos, Martin Lucero, Simon Lucero and Julio Lucero.

The family extends an invitation to all to join them in food and beverage after the committal service at the Watrous Firehouse.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

