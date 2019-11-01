Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Ramirez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Ramirez, age 71, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M.

Jose was born in Bascuchil Chihuahua, Mexico on March 19, 1948, to Romulo Ramirez and Guadalupe Gonzales.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is preceded in death by parents: Romulo and Guadalupe Ramirez; brothers: Francisco Ramirez and Jesus Ramirez; sisters: Vicky Acosta Ramirez and Elva Ramirez.

He is survived by his sons and daughters: Yolanda Tafoya (Ernest) of Las Vegas, N.M., Javier Ramirez Sr. (Delmy) of Mexico, Alejandro Ramírez of Las Vegas, N.M., Mario Ramírez (Josette) of Las Vegas, N.M., Melissa Ramírez (Vanessa) of Las Vegas, N.M., Gabriel Ramirez of Las Vegas, N.M. and Augustine Ramirez (Iris); mother of his children: Becky Ramirez of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Pedro, Pablo, Javier Jr, Sergio, Endy, Scott, Steve, Alejandro Jr, Daniel, Jonathon, Kimberly, Adrianna, Jennifer, Justin, Alexis, Angel, Marilena, J'Liana and Jozes; great grandchildren: Eliyah, Javier III, Arturo, Emiliano and Luca Ray; brothers: Carlos Ramirez (Dolores) of San Jose, N.M., Nestor Ramirez (Shirley) of Las Vegas, N.M., Manuel Ramirez (Donna) of Walsenburg, Colo. and Andynago Hernandez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Belen Ramirez of Mexico; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Cremation to follow services and following serving as Pallbearers Pedro Tafoya, Pablo Tafoya, Javier Ramirez Jr, Fabian Ramirez, Justin Ramirez, Nestor Ramirez Jr, Alberto Ramirez, and Carlos Ramirez Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be his remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

