Josefa "Josie" Maes passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Josie was born on Oct. 3, 1935 to Petrolino Garcia and Bernadita Aragon Garcia in Chapelle, N.M. Josie was a member of Our Lady Sorrows Church, Las Vegas, N.M.

Josie enjoyed cooking, raising her nine children and taking care of her many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Secundino Maes, a grandson Dino Bustos, granddaughter Cheyenne Bustos, two sisters Bennie Salazar and Oralia Montano, Josie is survived by her children Joann Baca and husband Cruz Killeen, Tex., Aggie Bustos (Danny) of Santa Fe, N.M., Tony Maes (Debra) of Las Vegas, N.M., Becky Maes and John Clem of Washington, William Maes (Yvette) of Las Vegas, N.M., Michael Maes (Lori) of Las Vegas, N.M., Bernadette Maes of Las Cruces, N.M., Teresa Vargas (Will) of Houston, Tex., Abe Maes (Angela) of Pecos, N.M., sisters Cuzita Alirez, Sophie Pacheco, Francis Ortiz, Elaine Kennison, Della Minner, Susie Archuleta,and Bernice Archuleta. Josie is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a large extended family and friends.

