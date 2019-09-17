Joseph A. Gurule went to be with Our Lord on Friday, Sept. 6. He was 81 years old. A lifelong resident of Las Vagas, N.M., he was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. He went peacefully surrounded by his family, after a long illness. He was born in Shoemaker, N.M. on June 19, 1938.
He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Emilia Gurule; sisters Emma Gurule, Nora Garcia; brothers Ernie Gurule; son Bobby Gurule.
He is survived by his children Joseph, Darrell, Clarence; daughters Brenda, Liza, Doreen and Yvette; sisters Joann Gurule, Clara (Leroy), Diane (Ismael); several nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was funny and made us all laugh at his antics. Life with Joe was hilarious.
A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, followed by mass. He will be buried at Mount Calvary with casket bearers Ronald Martinez, Riki Martinez, Rubaldo Martinez, Ernie Gurule Jr., Gerald Sandoval and Reace Martinez.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 18, 2019