Joseph A. May II
1965 - 2020
Born in Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 16, 1965, and called home by Our Lord Jesus Christ on June 1, 2020. After a long and hard battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home.
Joe had many hobbies and passions that made him happy. Operating heavy equipment and farming, and when he could combine them at the same time he was the happiest. He was a heavy equipment operator from the age of 16. He grew up working with his dad helping him mechanic and loved riding dirt bikes. He also enjoyed woodworking and inventing. He and his son Joey developed heavy equipment attachments and held patents for a tree removal aparatus. He operated heavy equipment both as a self-employed owner and working at the landfill as a heavy equipment operator as well as Certified Landfill Operator. He was proud of the reputation he had of running the cleanest and one of the best landfills in New Mexico.
He always wore shirts with pockets that had something in it for the people who didn't like his opinion. His laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father David F. May Sr., his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Inez May of Wagon Mound, son Joseph (Joey) May (Molly), grandson Connor and baby sunshine expected in October 2020. Mother Pearl Rivera, (Wilfredo) of Edgewood, N.M. Sister Ruth Kelley (Richard) of Kansas, brothers David F. May Jr. (Marcie) from Albuquerque and Daniel M. May of Clovis as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
