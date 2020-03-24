Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leroy Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Padilla, age 74, passed away to a better life, rejoining his beloved parents Augustine Padilla and Mary Grace Padilla, brother Albert Padilla and grandson Dylan Padilla in heaven.

Leroy was a strong, respected, hardworking man in the Las Vegas community with many dear friends. He had a passion for music and dancing but his favorite pasttime was visiting with his family and friends. Mr. Padilla leaves behind two children: Joe Padilla and Olivia Padilla- Jackson, four grandchildren and brothers and sisters: Priscilla Crespin, Connie Apodaca (Abe), Jimmy Padilla (Clara), Roman Padilla, Arturo Padilla (MaryAnn), Gloria Mondragon (Margarito), Victoria Padilla, and Mike Padilla (Brenda).

Due to today's circumstances, we will not be having a service at this time, but instead will have one later this year. Please join us in prayer for the soul of Leroy Padilla. Leroy will be missed, but never forgotten as he will live in the hearts of all of his family and friends. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 25, 2020

