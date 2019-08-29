Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leyba. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Gabriel Evenson-Leyba was unexpectedly called to heaven on Aug. 24, 2019. Joe wasn't only a father to his three kids, Janessa, JoJo and Ryan Leyba, but their hero.

Joe was loved by many and had such an infectious personality that made people gravitate toward him. Joe was close to so many people, too many people to name, but here are a few that held a special place in Joe's heart: His mother Charlene Evenson, his sisters; Christina (Justen), Rachel, Angie (Rick), Kelly, Tiffany; his brothers Mike (Ashley), Antonio, Richard and their spouses. Special nieces and nephews, best friends Robert and Devyn Padilla, Greg Sena, David Gutierrez and many more.

He is preceded in death by his father Eloy Alberto Leyba Sr. and his brother Eloy Jr., many aunts and uncles, and several friends.

His services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Santa Fe at Christian Life Church at (505) 984-1000. Address is 121 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Services will be as follows, 1-2 p.m. celebration of life, followed by food and drinks from 2-5 p.m.. If you would like to donate or send flowers, contact 1(505) 675-5769. Thank you from the Leyba and Evenson families. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 30, 2019

