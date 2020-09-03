Joseph Alan Lujan, age 52, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. He was born to Jose A. Lujan and Ramoncita Isabel Sedillo on Feb. 8, 1968 in Las Vegas, N.M. He is preceded in death by his brother: Jerry A. Lujan, maternal-grandparents: Mela and Zach Sedillo, paternal-grandparents: Samuel and Margaret Lujan, father-in-law: Alfred Gonzales. aunt: Priscilla Tyson, uncles: Robert and Elauterio Lujan, Joe Duran, aunt Viola Montoya (Jimmie) He is survived by his: wife: Adelita L. Lujan of Las Vegas, N.M.; son: Zakarias Joseph Anthony Lujan (Asheda), daughter: Maricela Socorro Lujan (Dillon) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; parents: Joe and Bella Lujan of Las Vegas, N.M.; mother-in-law: Irene Pinela of Flagler, Colo.; special aunt: Jeanette Lujan (Chris) of ?Las Vegas, N.M.?; aunts and uncles: Loretta Baca (Joseph)of Las Vegas, N.M.; Tony Sedillo (Martha), Bobby Sedillo (Diane) all of Albuquerque, N.M.; Tommie Duran of Milan, N.M.; Phillip Lujan (Carolyn) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Velma Ortiz of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Heidi Lujan (Lawrence) of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law: Leon Gonzales of Aurora, Colo.; sister-in-law: Socorro Hasz (Rob) of Flagler, Colo.; nephews and nieces: Andreas (Samantha), Alicia (Zach), Niccolas, Michael, Jade and Savannah; great nieces: Jennifer and Estella; numerous: cousins, family and many friends.
Listen, hear the rhythm. Look, see the beauty. The life of Joseph best plays as a series of symphonies. His love for music and the arts filled his every waking moment. He dedicated his youth to taking care of his beloved grandmother, Mela. He graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to the Colorado School of Musician 1986. Here, he met one of his dearest friends, Kevin, whose friendship endured for life. Like a crescendo, what grew Joseph into the next stage of adulthood was the ballad he made with his love, Adelita, whom he married in 1993. After completing music school, he pursued his vision to create music with a band. In 1989, this led him to Albuquerque, N.M., where he began his career. He was an iconic pioneer in the live, downtown, music scene, with legendary bands, ALLUCANEAT, Yucker and Third Grade. These were some of his most cherished times, where he established lifelong friendships.
In 1999, Joseph and his family moved to Las Vegas, N.M., to raise their children Zachary (b. 1991) and Maricela (b. 1997). The importance of family, tradition and culture was the driving force for relocating. This devotion made it easy for him to embrace the family undertaking of Estella's Cafe?. There was never a moment he did not yearn for the arts. He spent his time teaching the Spirit of the Red Wave Marching Band. He led the band with mathematical precision: from rhythm to cadence to the choreography of movement. You could always feel his heartbeat in the drumline. One of his favorite call-and-responses was: "Hey band, how do you feel? "We feel good, oh we feel so good, HEY!"
Joseph was also a guest faculty with the Summer Music OPS Program, which teaches music mastery to rural young people. His passion for music was contagious and ignited forthcoming generations, as well as his own. It is no surprise that Joseph's explosive personality garnered the attention of Hollywood. He became a liaison for films in Las Vegas, where he earned movie credits. He worked on films such as, ?Due Date?; ?Blind Horizons?; ?Run for Her Life?; ?aka Breath?; ?Paul, Don't Stop Believing in Las Vegas?; ?No Country for Old Men?; and ?Vegas.Throughout his life, he focused his mind on creating with all mediums of art: music, photography, sketching, match art, mixed-media, and landscaping. Joseph, the man, the handshake, the hugs, the smiles, the kind words, the heart, the light, the friendship, the energy, the love, the laughs, keeper-of the drum and its circle, the patience, the kindness, the magical hands, the bright eyes, the art, the respect, the family, the spirit. LORD J 23 Did I tell you I love you today? Have beautiful dreams and dance with them. Remain in light; May your spirit stay unbroken; Walk in beauty.
Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Tim Meurer as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends only. Masks are required.
Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
