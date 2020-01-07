Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Waldo Valdez, age 69, a lifelong resident of Mora, N.M., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends. Waldo had a big heart and was loved by many. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born on December 28, 1950, to Marcella and the late Lucas Valdez of Las Aguitas, N.M. He grew up at the Valdez Ranch in Las Aguitas, N.M. where he graduated from Mora High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from June 17, 1970 to Jan. 17, 1972. He was the Mora County Assessor for two terms in 1979-1982. He was the Director/Psychological Therapist at the Rio Grande Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center in Cleveland, N.M., for more than 15 years. He was a lifelong member and a former post commander at the Post #1131 in Mora, N.M. He served on the board at La Jicarita Rural Telephone Cooperative for more than 20 years. He loved his ranch, horses, family, friends, and cruising the back roads every evening with his loving wife Sally.

He is preceded in death by his father: Lucas E. Valdez; infant sister: Patricia Valdez; step grandson: Isaac Garcia.

He is survived by his loving wife Sally Valdez of the family home; children: Jesus "Chooch" Valdez, Consuelo "Felo" Padilla (Joseph) and Francisco "Kiko" Valdez all of Albuquerque, N.M.; step children: Roxanne Garcia, Vanessa Martinez (Lawrence Bear) and J.R. Garcia (Lenae) of Mora, NM; grandchildren: Santiago, Jonathon, Andres, Joseph, Esperanza, Lucas, Xavier, Jesus (Renee), Esmeralda, Lawrence III, Natalia, Arianna, Isabella, Isaiah, Ethan, Antonio, George III and Joseph; 5 great-grandchildren; mother: Marcella Valdez of Las Aguitas, N.M.; brothers: Samuel Valdez (Irenea), Andy Valdez (Marilyn)and Kenny Valdez (Kathy) all of Las Augitas, N.M.; mother-in-law: Velma Duran of Buena Vista, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Cleo Montoya (David) of Rainsville, N.M.; Berna Duran of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Annette Martinez (Doug) of Buena Vista, N.M.; brothers-in-law: Ronald Duran (Cecilia) of Buena Vista, N.M.; George Duran Jr., of Buena Vista, N.M.; Larry Duran (Esther) and Mario Duran (Amy) all of Mora, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services were to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Paul Grala S.O.LT. as celebrant at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M.

Interment will follow at the Mora Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Joseph Padilla, Lucas Valdez, Xavier Valdez, Jesus "Gordo" Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Tristen Valdez, Devin Padilla and Lawrence Martinez III. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

