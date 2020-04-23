Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine M. Gallegos, 104, a pioneer resident of Villanueva, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Mary Catherine and son-in-law Pete in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete V. Gallegos, son Juan Gallegos, son Pete Gallegos, and daughter Leora Gallegos.

She is survived by her son Eutimio Gallegos (Lorella) of Albuquerque, son Roy Gallegos (Rosabel) of Villanueva, daughter Mary Catherine Aguilar (Pete) of El Paso, Texas, and son Andres Gallegos (Delfina) of Taos, 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

She was born in Villanueva on Nov. 7, 1915 to the late Fulgencio and Juanita Madrid. She married Pete V. Gallegos of Villanueva on March 12, 1934, they were married for 72 years before his passing in 2006, and together they raised seven children. Josephine and Pete were very well known throughout the community of El Valle and the Las Vegas areas. They owned and operated the Gallegos Cash Store in Villanueva from 1935-2003, they were instrumental in the construction of the prominent Gruta de la Virgen de Guadalupe in Villanueva, they ran their Blue Bird Ranch in Villanueva, were very well respected as devout Catholics, served for many years as mayordomos at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, and were advocates for the people of El Valle in many different facets. Josephine will be remembered for her strong faith as well as her extremely loving and generous spirit, her legacy will forever live on in Villanueva and the surrounding areas.

On Friday, April 24, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. a virtual viewing will take place followed by a virtual rosary from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at www.facebook.com\sunsetfuneralhomes. An online guest book will be available to sign. Cremation will then take place and funeral services will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe for a large gathering and proper celebration of life can take place in her hometown of Villanueva. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 24, 2020

