Josie L. Duran, age 84, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 4, 1935 in Las Vegas, N.M., to Samuel Lucero and Petra Sena.

A Catholic, and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Josie loved to cook, bake and sew. Josie not only raised her six children but many others. She loved children. She owned and operated a day care center out of her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Samuel and Petra Lucero, and her husband Quirino J. Duran.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Ronnie Duran of Albuquerque, N.M.; Carolyn "Elouise" Leyba and Jerry, Carla Chavez (Alfredo) (deceased), Michael Duran (Mariquita) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Sharon Wise (Randy) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Anna Vigil (Donald) of Santa Fe, N.M.; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held after funeral Mass at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue, Las Vegas, NM,1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.