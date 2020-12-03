1/1
Joyce Evelyn Wootton
Joyce Evelyn Wootton has moved on. Born in Parkview, N.M., she lived most of her life in Las Vegas, N.M.
Of the many stars in Evelyn's crown family was her brightest. She loved people and touched the lives of many through her church, community and Christian outreach. It may have been through her work as an Usher at the Coronado Theater, Carhop at Hillcrest, Telephone Operator at Mountain Bell, Owner of Margaret's Beauty Shop, church leader, friend, neighbor or perhaps over a serving of her delicious enchiladas, Evelyn's prayers and outreach encompassed so many.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Dick Wootton; mother Arletta Bailey; son-in-laws, William Marchetti and Alvin Plotner; great-grandchildren, Autumn Tafoya and Adam Robert Wootton; and siblings, Jack, Jimmy, Florence and Frances.
She is survived by her children and their families; Steve Wootton (Mira, Angela, Richens/Ashley, Evan, Paityn, Anaiyah, Julia/Brandan, Braydan, Josie); Charlotte Wootton (Susan Apodaca); Arletta Marchetti (Mario/Lindsey, Emily) and Cheryl Plotner (Luke, Amber/Graham, Mylez, Maddox, Maycee).
Also, surviving her are twin sister J. Ruth Harwell; brother Wesley Lovett (Crystal); Uncle Wesley Bailey; sister-in-law Glenda Wootton; many nieces and nephews and her dearest friend Betty Kretz.
A memorial for Evelyn will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be given in Evelyn's name to the First United Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 37, Las Vegas, N.M. 87701

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
