Juanita M. Ortiz, 85, a longtime resident of Las Vegas and Gonzales Ranch, N.M., passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudio and Melessa Lopez, her husband Michael Lopez, and her son, Michael Ortiz.
She is survived by three brothers, Seledon Lopez and Alfonso Sena and wife Vivian all of Albuquerque, and Jose Lopez of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Victoria Gonzales, and her pet Smanda.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Vicky Gonzales, Danny Encinias, Gina Bazan, Dorothy Lopez, and Miannia Garcia or their unwavering love and support for her.
She enjoyed her life working in her flower garden and helping to raise her grandchildren and nieces and nephew.
She was an avid Catholic and attended both Santa Teresita/San Isidro Catholic Church at Gonzales Ranch and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. She was born on July 19, 1933, at Gonzales Ranch.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a rosary at 6 p.m., at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, N.M.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Santa Teresita/San Isidro Catholic Church in Gonzales Ranch, by Father Moses Nwankwo, celebrant, at 11 a.m.
The interment will follow in the Santa Teresita/San Isidro Cemetery with casket bearers David Lopez, Steve Sena, Timmy Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales, Danny Encinias, Karl Bazan, Joey Montoya and David Gonzales.
On line condolences can be sent to the family through gonzalesfunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-9319 or 1-888-425-9319.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 1, 2019