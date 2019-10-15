Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Duran-Ortega. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Duran-Ortega, age 43, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1975 to Jose Leroy Duran and Patsy Martinez in Las Vegas, N.M.

She is preceded in death by her daughter: Judanna Duran-Ortega; godmother: Sadie Martinez; numerous: other relatives.

Judith is survived by her husband: Robert Ortega of the family home; children: Robert, Leroy, Julia and Yvonne Ortega all of Las Vegas, N.M.; parents: Jose Leroy Duran (Christina) and Patsy Martinez; mother and father in law: Andrew and Yvonne Ortega; sister: Debra Gastelum (Gregorio); brothers-in-law: Rudy Ortega and Kenneth Ortega; sisters-in-law: Tania Ortega and Theresa Ortega; brother: Enoch Varela, sisters: Stacy Scott and Shantana Valdez numerous: aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Rosary services will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Robert Ortega II, Leroy Ortega, Felix Greigo, Darion Williams, Charlie Gallegos and Enoch Varela. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of her nieces, nephews and along with the several other men and woman who called her mom.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

