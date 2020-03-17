Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Gallegos, 79, of Las Vegas, N.M., died Saturday, March 7 at 6:02 p.m. at St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M. of intrahepatic bile duct cancer. She was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Las Vegas to the late Matias Velasquez and Margaret Jacolt Velasquez.

She graduated from Robertson High School, where she was a cheerleader and was voted basketball sweetheart queen her senior year. She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved son, Lonnie Bennett; stepson, Damian Gallegos; siblings: Emma Roybal (Isidro); Betsy Coca (Tony); Ben Velasquez (Emma); Lucille Armijo (John) -- her beloved Mama Lulu who helped to raise her; and Betty Martinez (Julian Smith). She is survived by her husband, Chris Gallegos and their daughter Merlinda Gallegos (Paul Vigil) of Costa Rica. She is also survived by stepchildren Ron Gallegos (Teo) of Hawaii; Verena Olivas (Andres) of Cuba, N.M.; Ann Mascareñas (Rick) of Española; and Christopher Gallegos (Beth) of Las Vegas. Also surviving her are siblings: Joe Velasquez (Frances) of El Paso; Tex., Jean Charczenko of Forestville, Md.; Ann Hoffman of Albuquerque; and Maxine Sisneros of Santa Fe. She was blessed with several nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.

For many years Judi and Chris owned and operated Grahams Pharmacy in Las Vegas. She also owned Ju Ju's Put On Beauty Salon for a time. She and Chris also owned the Backdoor Disco, a young adult and youth-oriented dance hall. In the 1980s they were part owners of radio station KNMX. She found her true calling in the opening of Los Angelitos Childcare Center where she really blossomed. Over the years she earned several certifications for excellence in her chosen profession, and also effectively advocated at the New Mexico Legislature with other childcare providers. Years after her retirement she was still invited to graduations and weddings, and parents of children she mentored would stop her on the street to thank her for being a part of their lives, and credited her for much of their children's successes. While Judi's children were in school she was very active in PTA and booster club and was known as the best room mother.

Judi was very involved in Samaritan House affairs and was consistently one of the top fundraisers for their annual fund drive. She also served on their board of directors for two terms. In 2016, she and her beloved were recipients of the "Good Samaritan Award" in recognition of their many contributions. Her last wish was to donate her pride and joy turquoise blue Thunderbird hardtop convertible to be raffled off for the benefit of Samaritan House.

Judi was a loving, warm and caring person, as often evidenced by strangers on the street, at the fiestas or in restaurants approaching her to simply share in her presence. They showed sincere appreciation for her being and delighted in conversation with her. Memorable for her signature clothing style, joyous jewelry, and trademark high heels, Judi loved to dance and socialize. She reveled in her last dance, a mere two weeks before her passing. She lived life to the fullest almost to her last breath. Judi transitioned peacefully with her husband and daughter by her side.

