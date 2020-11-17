Julian Angelo Augustín Valencia, born Sept. 1, 2007, in Las Vegas, N.M., was called home, by our heavenly father Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 13. Sadly taken at a young age.

He was a beloved kind and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. His passion was playing basketball. He also loved playing video games and camping at the Valencia Ranch with family.

Julian is preceded in death by his aunt Raquel Valencia.

Julian is survived by mother Bianca Valencia Martinez (stepdad Paul) and father Kenneth Chavez (Vanna). Also survived by sisters, Jaci Jade and Khalea; and brother Santiago; stepbrothers, Shawn, Shayne, Kahlil, Julius and Landon all from Rio Rancho, N.M.; Maternal grandfather Augustin Valencia, from Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal grandmother Elaine Romero Gallegos (Kenny); and maternal great-grandmother Jennie Trujillo, from Rio Rancho, N.M.; paternal grandfather Anthony Coríz; paternal grandmother Cheri Chavez (Jonathan); aunts, Rebeca Valencia Carrillo (Shawn), Ursula Valencia; uncles, Adrian Coriz, Vernon Chavez (Virginia); special cousins, Ariana Valencia, Lexi Valencia, Annalís Campos.

Julian also leaves behind many great-aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

Julian also will forever be remembered by his extended family and dear friends, for his gentle spirit, humor, generosity, intelligence and his outstanding athletic abilities.

Services are pending at this time.

