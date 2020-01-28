Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaaren Key Rougeux. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Kaaren Kay Rougeux lived to move. Movement was life, and dance its natural expression of joy. And how she loved to dance. Just give a tune, and away she could go. Be it classical ballet, Martha Graham inspired modern dance, a foxtrot, the jitterbug, a razz matazz tempo…Born Sept. 6, 1944, in Lubbock, Tex., deceased Jan. 28, 2020. Kaaren moved often with her parents, Edward and Ivan Carroll, and her younger brother, Christopher. She loved to tell stories of West Texas, where her grandmother, Eunice Elizabeth Power, Moma, would regale her with stories of coming west in the Oklahoma Land Rush, running boarding houses in the Plains area, and using the switchboard telephones where every family on the line had a set number of clicks, and the curious could listen in on calls.

She was equally fond of sharing memories of East Texas, where her paternal grandmother, Eufalla Ann Powell, Granny, smoked a pipe, and ran one of the largest women-owned cotton fields in that part of the state. She loved playing cards with her Moma, sitting near a swamp cooler in a back room, always getting beaten, and wondering if Moma cheated, or behaving under Granny's watchful eye, else the children would be sent to pick and hoe cotton. Her father Edward was in the hotel industry, and they moved often as he moved from one hotel to another, taking her to Orange, Port Arthur, Del Rio, among many, and with it bringing memories of fishing for crawdads along the Louisiana border. In the midst of these wanderings she danced, she played the piano, ducking courageously under her father's violin wand as it encroached her head with regularity, was studious, and developed a reputation as a competitive sharpshooter, competing against the boys, as one of the females in the sport, and excelling.

Despite her creative nature, Kaaren recalled seeing a woman pharmacist who was well respected in Port Arthur, and another in Del Rio, and set her sights on the sciences. She was always grateful for her high school Latin, as it made the periodic table so much easier to master.

Kaaren attended NDSU, which in 1962 had one of the strongest pharmacy programs in the nation. She rode on a crest of historical feminism, being one of a small, but slowly growing population of women to attend pharmacy school. She also stood out from descendants of Norwegians, with her soft-spoken Texas drawl, her red hair, and the 20 layers of clothing she wore to survive those brutal North Dakota winters.

From that time on, she maintained pharmacy licenses in every state she lived in, N.D., Tex., Colo., Ariz, H.I., N.M., and keeping her N.D. license even after she retired. When she moved to N.M. in 1978, it was inspired by a hot Texas summer, where the coolest spot in town was the dairy section at the local grocery store in Longview, Tex. She remembered lingering near a carton of cold eggs, as another woman walked by, and that woman commented that if cool was what she was looking for, then Angel Fire, N.M. would hit the spot. The move was instantaneous, arriving in Angel Fire several weeks later. The ensuing years would find her developing a small plot of land between Angel Fire and Eagle Nest, where she and her husband at the time painstakingly built a small cabin, almost by hand. Her small family began in an army style pup tent, graduated to a shed, and finally, into the cabin itself. Water, as is true of much of N.M., was always in short supply. Powder room requirements involved a trek to an outhouse; heating at night was baked potatoes wrapped in foil, tucked by feet, underneath arms, and hugged like precious teddy bears. Thankfully, almost 42 years later, the cabin is finished.

In 1997 she met her future husband, Dr. Richard Rougeux. Richard was a triathlete, and inspired by his athletic endeavors she followed suit in training. They were together for a travel- filled and wonderful 19 years, residing in Las Vegas, N.M.

Among Kaaren's many passions, working as a pharmacist in the four corners area, at many of the Indian Reservations, and in most of the rural townships across Northern N.M. and Southern Colo. was a calling. Kaaren went back to school in 2003 to complete her doctorate in pharmacology, while also maintaining a Feldenkrais license and practice and a Bones for Life license. Upon the news of her upcoming grandsons' birth, she also went back to school for a license in Childspace training.

Never one to waste a moment, and desirous of maximizing her knowledge of music, she simultaneously was working on a degree in music from Highlands University. Kaaren was truly the epitome of a Renaissance woman. She was a proud member of the Las Vegas Jewish Community, a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister. She leaves behind a legacy of medical excellence, especially in N.M., where she was a strong force behind renovating the state's approach to poison control in prescribed substances. Her examples, morally, spiritually, and as a proponent of fulfilling ones' curiosity and constantly exploring methodologies of self-improvement will not be forgotten. She is survived by her husband, (Dr. Richard Rougeux), her daughter, Kimberly Caplan, daughter in law (Madeleine Jetter) grandson, Harry Jetter-Caplan, her brother, Chris Carroll, her nephew James Carroll, and her niece, Katie Carroll. On her husband Richard Rougeux's side she is survived by her brothers-in law Fran and Doug Rougeux, sisters-in-law Joanne Nadovich and Pat George.

There will be an unveiling 6-11 months from today, and a celebratory memorial. For those who would like to be added to the guest list for upcoming events to honor Kaaren Rougeux, please email her daughter:

