Kathy Holster

Katherine Dawn Smith Holster, 63, of Levelland passed from this life on Sept. 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service was held on Oct. 9, 2020 at Second Baptist Church in Levelland. Interment was held Oct. 10, 2020 at Duran Cemetery in Duran, N.M.
Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Robertson High School in Las Vegas, N.M., where her mother and father taught for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, H. Don Smith; grandparents, JM and Della Mae Robertson and Herb and Mozell Smith; sister, Della Boley; and father-in-law, AJ Holster.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Holster; sons, Scot (Mindy Michelle) Holster and Sean (Mindy Alaine) Holster; mother, Joan Smith; sister, Donna (Mike) Hinders; brother, Robert Smith; mother-in-law, Jaunita Holster; and five grandchildren.
The family suggests donations to the Lighting Fund at Second Baptist Church in Levelland, the South Plains College Scholarship Foundation, or to a charity of your choice
