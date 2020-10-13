1/1
Kathy Holster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Dawn Smith Holster, 63, of Levelland passed from this life on Sept. 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service was held on Oct. 9, 2020 at Second Baptist Church in Levelland. Interment was held Oct. 10, 2020 at Duran Cemetery in Duran, N.M.
Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Robertson High School in Las Vegas, N.M., where her mother and father taught for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, H. Don Smith; grandparents, JM and Della Mae Robertson and Herb and Mozell Smith; sister, Della Boley; and father-in-law, AJ Holster.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Holster; sons, Scot (Mindy Michelle) Holster and Sean (Mindy Alaine) Holster; mother, Joan Smith; sister, Donna (Mike) Hinders; brother, Robert Smith; mother-in-law, Jaunita Holster; and five grandchildren.
The family suggests donations to the Lighting Fund at Second Baptist Church in Levelland, the South Plains College Scholarship Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 897-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved