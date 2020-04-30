Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth C'deBaca. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Louis C'deBaca age 55, a resident of Rio Rancho N.M., formerly a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Rio Rancho, N.M., at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1965 to Robert C'deBaca and MaryLou Rocha-C'deBaca in Denver, Colo.

He is survived by his children: son Daniel Alderete of Denver, Colo., daughter Jessica C'deBaca of Las Vegas, N.M., and daughter Krystal C'deBaca (Roman Baca) of Las Vegas, N.M. His three grandchildren: Katelyn Baca, Dominic Baca, and AnaLycia DeHerrera. Survived by his brother, Robert J. C'deBaca (MaryJo) of Rio Rancho, N.M. His nephew: Jonathan C'deBaca and great-nephew Carlos C'deBaca. His niece: Jolynn C'deBaca and great-niece Siobhan Lipchak. Also, his aunts: Ernestine Bernal (Earl of San Jose, Calif.) and Doris C'deBaca, of Commerce City, Colo. Uncles: Ben C'deBaca of Loma Parda, N.M., and Carlos C'deBaca (Della) of Las Vegas, N.M. numerous cousins, relatives, and friends that he loved dearly.

Kenneth loved music, dancing, fishing, and working on cars in which he shared a great bond with his "daddy's girl," Jessica. He loved being around people and making people laugh. Kenneth was a die-hard Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan. He loved watching anything to do with sports and cars. Above everything he loved spending time with his family and making memories. He loved cooking and BBQing. Kenneth was very protective when it came to his family in which the memories will forever speak for themselves. He is going to be greatly missed by so many as he touched the lives of many and was a one-of-a-kind beautiful soul.

Rosary and funeral services are pending and will be held at a later-date. Also, burial of Cremains will be held at Saint Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Kenneth Louis C'deBaca age 55, a resident of Rio Rancho N.M., formerly a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Rio Rancho, N.M., at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.He was born on Feb. 4, 1965 to Robert C'deBaca and MaryLou Rocha-C'deBaca in Denver, Colo.He is survived by his children: son Daniel Alderete of Denver, Colo., daughter Jessica C'deBaca of Las Vegas, N.M., and daughter Krystal C'deBaca (Roman Baca) of Las Vegas, N.M. His three grandchildren: Katelyn Baca, Dominic Baca, and AnaLycia DeHerrera. Survived by his brother, Robert J. C'deBaca (MaryJo) of Rio Rancho, N.M. His nephew: Jonathan C'deBaca and great-nephew Carlos C'deBaca. His niece: Jolynn C'deBaca and great-niece Siobhan Lipchak. Also, his aunts: Ernestine Bernal (Earl of San Jose, Calif.) and Doris C'deBaca, of Commerce City, Colo. Uncles: Ben C'deBaca of Loma Parda, N.M., and Carlos C'deBaca (Della) of Las Vegas, N.M. numerous cousins, relatives, and friends that he loved dearly.Kenneth loved music, dancing, fishing, and working on cars in which he shared a great bond with his "daddy's girl," Jessica. He loved being around people and making people laugh. Kenneth was a die-hard Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan. He loved watching anything to do with sports and cars. Above everything he loved spending time with his family and making memories. He loved cooking and BBQing. Kenneth was very protective when it came to his family in which the memories will forever speak for themselves. He is going to be greatly missed by so many as he touched the lives of many and was a one-of-a-kind beautiful soul.Rosary and funeral services are pending and will be held at a later-date. Also, burial of Cremains will be held at Saint Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close