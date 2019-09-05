Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Elmer Abeyta. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Elmer Abeyta, 65 passed away on Wednesday Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M.

Kenneth was born April 21, 1954 in Las Vegas, N.M., to the late Alfonso Abeyta Jr. and the late Lydia (Abeyta) Espinoza.

He graduated from Mora High School and went on to New Mexico Highlands University and received a degree in accounting. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, traveling and hanging out with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Alfonso Jr. and Lydia Abeyta; brothers: Sandro and Mark Abeyta.

He is survived by his sons; Kenneth Miguel and Joshua; daughter-in-law: Nicole; grandsons: Kenneth Luke, Darius and Santiago; special friend: Emily; brothers: James (Heather), Earl and Alonso; sisters: Elizabeth, Angela and Carol (Dwayne); numerous: nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will take place at the Abeyta Family Plot at the Ledoux Cemetery in Ledoux, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Eugene Abeyta, Randy Maestas, Tim Abeyta, Gabriel Abeyta, Alex Abeyta, Troy Estrada, Andres Casados and Eric Casados.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 6, 2019

