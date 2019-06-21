Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lee King. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Lee King, 78, passed away from cancer June 12, 2019.

Ken was born Aug. 19, 1940, to Oliver Kenneth and Sara Aileen (Sandy) King in Des Moines, Iowa.

He grew up on the family farm in Milo, Iowa, and at 16, he left home to attend Iowa State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962.

Early in life, Ken had several jobs including newsman, disk jockey, construction supervisor, freelance photographer, and cinematographer.

He received a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University in 1967, and started work as a patent attorney in Arlington, Va.

He married Jean A (Christie) King in the summer of 1965 and had two sons.

Jean, and their daughter Kathrine died during complications of childbirth in 1977.

In 1983 Ken moved to Long Island, N.Y. and worked for Scully Scott Murphy & Pressor. He had a distinguished law practice and retired a senior partner in 2005.

Ken moved to Las Vegas, N.M., and was active in the church as well as mission work through Love the Child in Guatemala.

He wrote and produced music for Lisa Carmen, which won a New Mexico Music Award. Ken resumed law practice in support of his neighbors in the El Creston Mutual Domestic Water Association. Following a wonderful courtship, he married Camille (Hewett) in 2018.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Camille and children Michael, Shane and Nikki (Bell) King, and one brother Tom. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jean (Christie) King and baby daughter Kathrine.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Las Vegas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Love the Child Orphanage, Guatemala.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 22, 2019

