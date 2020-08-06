1/
Kenneth Louis C'deBaca
Kenneth Louis C'deBaca, 55, a resident of Rio Rancho N.M., formerly a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Rio Rancho, N.M., at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.
Rosary devotional services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., funeral mass will follow. Both services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family only and masks are required.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
