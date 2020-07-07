Lala Sandoval, 88, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away June 28 in the comfort of her home. She was born Aug. 26, 1932 to the late Jose and Augeda Griego. Lala is preceded in death by her husband John E. Sandoval, siblings Lupe Jiron, Sadie Parsons, Evangeline Larson, Joe C. Griego, Frank J. Griego, and Robert Parsons (nephew raised by Lala) all of Las Vegas, N.M. Lala is survived by one sister Erlinda Quintana (John), sister in-law Mary Griego, sons Larry Romero (Martha), Paul Romero (Elizabeth) and daughter Corrine Romero all of Las Vegas, N.M. Grandchildren LeAnn Tapia of Las Vegas, N.M. Tommy Baca of Texas, Desiree Romero, Ashley Romero, Brianna Romero, all of Las Vegas, N.M., Angel Lucero of Santa Fe, N.M, Christina Boyce (Shane) of Albuquerque, N.M., and great niece Candace Parsons (daughter of Robert Parsons) of Texas. She is further survived by numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and many friends. We will be honoring and celebrating the life of Lala on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 403 Valencia St. Las Vegas, N.M. Please visit the on-line register for Lala Sandoval at www.RiversideFunerals.com.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will livestream the services on Facebook live.
Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Road
(505) 395-9150