Dr. Larry Jose Cordova, 86, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., and Rainsville, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after an extended illness.

Larry was born in Rainsville in 1932, then joined the U.S Marine Corp in 1952, and served his country during the Korean War. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

He returned home and attended New Mexico Highlands University on the G.I. Bill and earned both his B.A. degree in Elementary Education and his M.A. degree in Special Education.

He taught in Bernalillo Public Schools. He then received his doctorate from the University of New Mexico in Special Education.

He worked with the College Enrichment Program at UNM then after earning his doctorate his came to work at NMHU as the Director of Special Education and special education professor for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Larry is remembered by many northern New Mexico students for having helped them get a jump-start in their education through the College Enrichment Program at UNM.

Larry loved to play guitar, sing country classics and old-time Spanish songs. He especially loved his dog, Lucky, and his cat. He also supported, "save the animals."

Along with his mother, Abelina Rivera, Larry taught his younger brothers the value of a good education.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente Cordova and Abelina Rivera; sister Elorina Cordova and brother Tony Cordova.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Padilla (husband Guillermo) of Las Vegas; a very special niece (like a daughter), Shannon Blea; granddaughter Franchesca Padilla (Danielle); grandsons Santana Padilla (Janice) and Jerry Padilla; great grandsons Jordan and D'Angelo Padilla; sister Dora Marrs of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers Sammy Blea of Santa Fe, N.M., Eddie Blea (Anna) of Albuquerque, Arthur Blea of Española, N.M., LeRoy Blea (Bella) of Mora, N.M., and Gabriel Blea (wife Roseline) of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces Nina Norriega (Gabino), Felicia Rivera (Jonathan), Belinda Blea, Kari-Ann Chavez (Larry), Mia Blea Kirby (Christopher); nephews Edward Blea (Melanie), Gino Blea (Jenn), Shawn Blea (Rebecca), Robbie Blea, LeRoy Blea Jr., Apolonio Blea and Cipriano Mondragon; godsons Ivan Valdez of Albuquerque, N.M., and Mario Arellano of Rio Rancho, NM.

A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6 p.m., at Rogers Chapel in Las Vegas. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 9 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church of Las Vegas, with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant and Deacon Eddie Blea preceding.

Interment will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with casket bearers Robbie Blea, Shawn Blea, Ivan Valdez, Mario Arellano, Jordan Padilla and D-Angelo Padilla. Honorary pallbearers are the remaining nephews and nieces.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 13, 2019

