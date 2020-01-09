Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Anne Cordova. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, Laura Anne Cordova was called home on Dec. 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father Fred Cordova and has gone on to rejoice with him in God's Kingdom. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Gallegos Cordova, maternal grandparents, Estevan and Sophia Gallegos and paternal grandparents Estevan Cordova and Lucinda Cordova Trujillo.

Laura was born in Las Vegas, N.M., on May 6, 1957, to the late Fred Cordova and Lydia Gallegos Cordova. She is survived by her son, Wayne Parson; mother Lydia; granddaughter Cheyanne Parson; sister and caregiver Doris Mares (Art); sisters Eileen Rivera (George), Sandra Cordova, Michelle Cordova-Jordan (James); a very special friend Curtis Moore; and numerous nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Laura graduated from Robertson High School in 1975. In 2002, she earned a bachelor's degree in social work from New Mexico Highlands University, a proud moment for her as she graduated with her son Wayne. She then earned a master's degree within one year. Laura was employed at NMHU Donnelly Library, Northeastern Regional Hospital and as a social worker at Consejos.

She was a friend to so many and always had a tender spot for children or anyone in need. We will always remember Laura for her friendly and caring demeanor, her sass and sense of humor, the sparkle in her beautiful big green eyes, her love of coffee, red lipstick and the Denver Broncos. Halloween was one of her favorite holidays, and she always dressed up in her home-made costumes.

Christmas was her favorite time of year and she celebrated with her Annual Children's Christmas party, where she made sure all the children in the family received gifts and a visit from Santa. She was a great cook and we will miss her fabulous cooking for every holiday, especially her torta and sopa for Easter.

