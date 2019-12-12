Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Norman Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Norman Gonzales, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born on April 15, 1945, in Bernal, N.M. At three days old, he was adopted by Juan J. Lee and Maria Antonia Gonzales, of Las Vegas, N.M., who lovingly raised him as their own. Lee Norman was an accomplished musician and educator, whose love for music developed at an early age and his "need" for a guitar was realized as a child. His musical talents blossomed as he played for the West Las Vegas High School Band, and upon graduation, the U.S. Navy Band in conjunction with the US Naval School of Music.

After serving in the Navy, Lee Norman attended NM Highlands University, and obtained his bachelor's and master's degree in music and education. Lee Norman spent his career as a music educator with the West Las Vegas Schools, and as a musician, playing gigs with many local musical groups. Most recently, he played with Los Tropicales, recording two CDs with them. Lee Norman also taught music at the College of the American West in Montezuma, N.M. Lee Norman's love for music was evident to anyone who ever saw him perform, and he inspired many young Las Vegas musicians with his teaching abilities. He was a magnificent saxophone player, playing the alto, tenor, and soprano saxophones, as well as other woodwind instruments.

He also demonstrated his vocal abilities at many performances. His family was treated to many, many wonderful times where he, family members, and his friends, played and sang at family gatherings.

Lee Norman was a member of the Las Vegas Area Association of Retired Educators (LVAARE) and the Las Vegas Elks Club. He enjoyed traveling and being with his friends and family. Lee Norman had a humorous, pleasing personality and will be missed by many.

Lee Norman was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Libradita "Lynn" Gonzales, his son, Augustine Gonzales; his "sis" Mary Lynn Vigil and husband, Ignacio Vigil; and grandmother, Maria Lovato. He was also preceded in death by his biological mother and father, Isidora E. Olivas and Juan O. Padilla; and biological siblings Arthur Salazar, Mel Salazar, Paul Salazar, Carlos Salazar, Robert Salazar, Donnie Salazar, Placido Salazar, and Vincent Padilla.

Lee Norman is survived by Donald Vigil (Martha Jo); Daniel Vigil (Becky); Diana Vigil Clevenger; Dennis Vigil (Dedrea); and their children, Amaris (Tim); Amanda (Ryan); Adrian; Adam (Victoria); Aaron (Isabel); Aidan (Brittany); Ashley (Dominic); Audra and Adriana. He is also survived by his biological siblings, Viola Baca; Dolores Saiz (Ernie); Louis Espinoza (Helen); Diana Gonzales (Dave); Margaret Padilla-Ruiz; Rosie Vigil; and his former wife, Tanya Ackerman, who always remained close to him. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

A rosary service and funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George Salazar as celebrant.

