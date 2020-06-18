Leonard Solano
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Solano age, 65 a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1954 to Moises Solano and Lila Torrez in Santa Fe, N.M.
He was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed going to the ranch and his fishing trips.
He is preceded in death by his father: Moises Solano; brothers: Moises Solano Jr., Eddie Solano, Archie Solano, Lorenzo Solano and Dennis Solano.
He is survived by his mother Lila Solano of the family home; sisters: JoAnn Gomez (Silviano) of Rociada, N.M., Cristina Humrich (Mike) of Pueblo, Colo., Mary Lue Bulinski of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Ann Ness (Phil) of Longmont, Colo., Cathy Keeney of Herminston, Ore., Shirley Romero (Robert) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Ruby Barrett of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Michael Solano; special friend: Katrina Kezon of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary services will be held at San Ignacio Church. Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Tim Meruer as celebrant.
Cremation has taken place and all services are Private family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved