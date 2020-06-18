Leonard Solano age, 65 a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1954 to Moises Solano and Lila Torrez in Santa Fe, N.M.

He was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed going to the ranch and his fishing trips.

He is preceded in death by his father: Moises Solano; brothers: Moises Solano Jr., Eddie Solano, Archie Solano, Lorenzo Solano and Dennis Solano.

He is survived by his mother Lila Solano of the family home; sisters: JoAnn Gomez (Silviano) of Rociada, N.M., Cristina Humrich (Mike) of Pueblo, Colo., Mary Lue Bulinski of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Ann Ness (Phil) of Longmont, Colo., Cathy Keeney of Herminston, Ore., Shirley Romero (Robert) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Ruby Barrett of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Michael Solano; special friend: Katrina Kezon of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary services will be held at San Ignacio Church. Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Tim Meruer as celebrant.

Cremation has taken place and all services are Private family only.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

