Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511

On May 18, 2019, Leroy "Carro" Armijo was called into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

Leroy was born Oct. 17, 1946, to Lila Crespin and Florencio Armijo in Las Vegas, N.M. He was a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, a graduate of West Las Vegas High School, and a valuable employee of the West Las Vegas School District for more than 45 years.

Leroy was a Vietnam veteran, lifelong coach, loving brother, uncle, friend, grandfather and father; he will be deeply and forever missed.

Leroy is preceded in death by his father Florencio Armijo, mother Lila Crespin and brother Jerry Crespin. He is survived by his children, Jennifer and Jose, and Michael Gallegos; his beloved grandchildren, Adrian, Brandon, Dylan, Luciano and Justice; his sisters Grace Hooten, Cecilia Crespin, and Jane Montaño and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and very close friends.

"Coach Car" was the epitome of a true Caballero; there was never a day Coach Car didn't wear green and gold.

Although, he dedicated his life to West Las Vegas and his student athletes; he had a love like no other for his family.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren whom he adored and loved whole-heartedly. He loved to go fishing and loved being on the sidelines of any basketball court to cheer on his favorite basketball player - his grandson Dylan.

"Carro" was not solely a coach; he was a role model, mentor, brother, father-figure and a friend. He inspired, motivated, encouraged and touched the lives of many individuals. He had a heart of gold and he bled green and gold. He will always be remembered as a true Don with an amazing soul.

A special note of gratitude for our father's pallbearers: Adrian Gallegos, Brandon Gallegos, Dylan Gallegos, Jared Saiz, Michael Gallegos, Anthony Lovato and Frankie Herrera and a special thanks to Andrea Crespin for all your unending help, devotion, love and support.

Rosary Services will be recited on Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 30, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Saint Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M, with full military honors.

