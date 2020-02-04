Leroy "Johnny" Garcia, age 53, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Albuquerque.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Father Tim Meurer as celebrant.
Both services will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 Phone: 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 5, 2020