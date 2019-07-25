Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy "Smurf" Lucero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy (Smurf) K. Lucero, age 48, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born to Sophie Andrade and Leroy Sanchez on July 22, 1971, in Las Vegas, N.M. He was Catholic. He enjoyed fishing with his son and grandkids. He enjoyed baseball and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Andres Lucero of Tecolotito, N.M; and paternal grandfather: Leroy Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal grandmother: Adelia Herrera, and paternal grandmother: Conferina Sanchez.

He is survived by his wife: Berlinda B. Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; sons and daughters: Luciano Leroy Lucero, Shantae Mares (Dwight), Samantha Mares (Brandon), Brandy Mares (Lucio Jr.), all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Michael Ray of Denver, Colo.; and Antonio Goke of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Santos, Esperanza, Santana, Madison and Lucio III, maternal grandmother that raised Leroy, Maria Herrera, mother: Sophie Andrade, father: Leroy Sanchez (Anita), all of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers and sister: Martin Valencia, Derek Andrade, William Andrade (Lucyann) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Chris Sanchez of Albuquerque, N.M.; Jackie Sanchez, uncles and aunts: Robert Lucero (Mary) of Austin, Tex.; Toby Gonzales, Carlos Lucero, Eliseo Herrera (Sheila), Henry Herrera (Patricia) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Phyllis Sanchez (Lee), Loretta Herrera (Eddie), Ignacia Herrera, Jesusita Herrera, Anna Herrera all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Margie Sanchez (Robert), Gloria Trujillo (Delfinio), Mary Louise Herrera (Henry), Mary Jane Sanchez, Nancy Cross, Steve Sanchez (Deborah), numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Rosary service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following serving as Casket Bearers: Dwight Padilla, Lucio Garcia, Jake Mares, Adrian Mares, Nichole Sandoval, Adrian Herrera, Jesus Herrera and Keith Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Amanda Sandoval, Denise Mares and all his grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted and are under Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

