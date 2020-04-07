Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Rebecca Marini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Rebecca Marini passed away suddenly on Friday, March 15, 2020. She was born Leslie Rebecca Chester in Albuquerque, N.M. in 1956. Leslie graduated high school in Albuquerque, N.M., and then moved away from the state, living both in Jacksonville, Fla. and New York City, N.Y. for several years. In her later days, she missed New Mexico and it called her back about 20 years ago. Leslie moved to Las Vegas, N.M. to be with her family.

During some of the proudest moments of Leslie's life, she worked in the music and entertainment business on the East Coast. She often told stories of her glory days spending time with Rock 'n Roll stars and telling of life on the road with them.

Leslie had a strong passion and love for the world and its unique set of cultures, she was driven to read and learn constantly. Her hobbies included history, art, culture, religion, crafting and her favorite was all things Halloween. Leslie loved her family deeply and she loved sharing her knowledge with those around her. Often Leslie would be the star of the conversation as everyone listened and learned intently.

Leslie Rebecca leaves us too early in life, as her body was unable to keep up with her mind and soul. She is survived by her mother, Caroline Hooper, brothers David and John Chester of Las Vegas, sisters Jayme Chester of Bernalillo and Jennifer Connor of Jacksonville, Fla.

Cremation has taken place, and a ceremony will be held in the near future. Riverside Funeral Home in Santa Fe is in charge of arrangements.

