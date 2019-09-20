Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Cordova. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Cordova, age 75, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

She was born in Wagon Mound, N.M., on Oct. 8, 1943, to Alfonso Cordova and Floripa De Herrera Cordova.

She was a devout Catholic, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfonso and Floripa Cordova; brothers: William Cordova, Reynaldo Cordova, Alfonsito Cordova and the recent loss of her brother Frank Cordova.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Elana) Olivas, David Olivas, Michelle (Mario) Troncoso, Jerome (Cynthia) Olivas, Abraham (Delilah Muro) Olivas, Timothy (Natalie) Olivas and Jonathan (Myra) Olivas; grandchildren: Eileen Olivas, Michael Troncoso, Matthew Troncoso, Jason Olivas, Dominique Olivas, Joshua Olivas, Jordan Kelcourse, Jeremy Olivas, Jeremiah Olivas, Dimitri Olivas, Jacob Olivas, Kylie Olivas, Alyssa Olivas, Amanda Romero, Tim Romero and Krysta Montoya. Great-grandchildren: Deacon, Rayne, Oliver, Sebastian, Benjamin, Ethan, Kaydynce, Adalynn, Ellie, Andres and Ayana; brothers: Juan (Gina) Cordova, Antonio (Tammy) Cordova, Jerry (Jennifer) Cordova, Carlos (Darla) Cordova, Joseph Cordova and Pete (Jolynn) Cordova. Sisters: Rosie Serna, Dora Cordova and Frances (Bernie) Archuleta; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T as celebrant. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rainsville, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers: David Olivas, Jerome Olivas, Abraham Olivas, Timothy Olivas, Jonathan Olivas and Michael Troncoso. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Olivas and Michelle Troncoso.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

