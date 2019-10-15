Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Lucero. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Lucero passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 21, 1941. Lillian was born to David and Rose Cordova, in Holman, N.M. She attended NMHU and LCC where she received her nursing certificate. She went to work for the West Las Vegas Schools, as a Nurse Aid, for 34 years, before she retired. Lillian loved and was loved by many students throughout the years. She had a heart of gold, a contagious smile and her kindness was genuine. She was known for her hospitality and great cooking. Lillian loved her family very much and was there for them unconditionally.

Lillian is preceded in death by her children Linda, Wayne and Brian Lucero. David and Rose Cordova (parents), Alice Moberg (sister), Ben Cordova and David Cordova (brothers).

Lillian is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe "Yunta" Lucero, daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Erika Gonzales of the family home. Son Randy (Joy) Lucero from El Paso, TX, Grandchildren: Randi Lucero, Jerry Aguilar Jr., Adrian Aguilar, Melissa Lucero, Aaron Lucero, Melinda Lucero, Desiree Aguilar Jessica Lucero, 10 great-grandchildren and Veronica Karla Martinez who she loved and treated as a daughter. Sisters: Frances Geoffrion (LV), Viola Lucero, Ellie Carasco, Sadie Cordova (Denver), Liz (Walt) Fairchild, Lorraine (Robert) Rodriguez (Rocky Ford), sisters-in-law: Sally Torrez (Santa Fe) Carol (Roy) Gallegos, Martha Arguello (LV) and nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, numerous relatives and friends. Her special friends were Lilly Montoya, Carmen Guerin, and Roseanne Ortiz.

Pallbearers are granddaughters Randi, Melissa, Desiree, Jessica, Alex, and Erika. Honorary Pallbearers are her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Holy Rosary will be led by Henry Geoffrion at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at OLOS. Interment will follow at a later date.

