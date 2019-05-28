Lillian M. Sanchez, 95, a longtime resident of Buena Vista, N.M., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Rosary services will be recited on Friday, May 31, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 a.m., with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M.
Father Rob Carrillo will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at the La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 29, 2019