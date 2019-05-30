Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 PM St. Gertrude Catholic Church Mora , NM View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Gertrude Catholic Church Mora , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian M. Sanchez, born March 12, 1924, passed away on May 26, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andres Mascarenas; mother, Manuelita Mascarenas; husband, Gilbert Sanchez; brother, Jose Mascarenas, her sister Luz Ceniceros, uncle Avaristo Manzanares and aunt and uncle Emma and Manuel Valencia.

Lillian was inspired to do good things for the people of Mora County. Her love for, and devotion to, politics made her a strong politician.

Her first taste of public offices was when she ran for county commission and won. After this win, she started getting involved with more at the state and federal level.

For her, her biggest accomplishment was when she succeeded in getting state and federal funds to start the process for a water well in Buena Vista, N.M. This endeavor was a community effort because every family needed water.

She was considered the first lady of Mora.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Marcella) Cleland, Father Ron Carrillo and Alfred Carrillo; grandchildren Bryan and Mark Cleland, Diane and Cindy Carrillo; great-grandchildren Glenn and Winter Cleland, David Mason and Isabella and Xena Carrillo; special nephew and niece Manuel and Grace Valencia and extended Valencia family and numerous friends.

A rosary will be held Friday, May 31, 7 p.m., at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora.

Mass will be celebrated by her son, Father Ron Carrillo, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude's. Interment will follow at La Cueva Cemetery. Lillian M. Sanchez, born March 12, 1924, passed away on May 26, 2019.She was preceded in death by her father, Andres Mascarenas; mother, Manuelita Mascarenas; husband, Gilbert Sanchez; brother, Jose Mascarenas, her sister Luz Ceniceros, uncle Avaristo Manzanares and aunt and uncle Emma and Manuel Valencia.Lillian was inspired to do good things for the people of Mora County. Her love for, and devotion to, politics made her a strong politician.Her first taste of public offices was when she ran for county commission and won. After this win, she started getting involved with more at the state and federal level.For her, her biggest accomplishment was when she succeeded in getting state and federal funds to start the process for a water well in Buena Vista, N.M. This endeavor was a community effort because every family needed water.She was considered the first lady of Mora.She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Marcella) Cleland, Father Ron Carrillo and Alfred Carrillo; grandchildren Bryan and Mark Cleland, Diane and Cindy Carrillo; great-grandchildren Glenn and Winter Cleland, David Mason and Isabella and Xena Carrillo; special nephew and niece Manuel and Grace Valencia and extended Valencia family and numerous friends.A rosary will be held Friday, May 31, 7 p.m., at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora.Mass will be celebrated by her son, Father Ron Carrillo, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude's. Interment will follow at La Cueva Cemetery. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close