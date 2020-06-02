Linda Castellano
1937 - 2020
Linda Castellano, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, with her loving husband, children and family by her side. Linda was born on April 9, 1937, in Las Vegas, N.M., and was a lifelong resident of Chapelle, N.M. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Matias and Maria Martinez, Jose and Teresita Castellano, her daughter Annabelle Ulibarri and great-grandson Messiyah Wrighten.
Linda is survived by her husband, Melaquias Castellano Sr., children Loretta (Jimmy) Hadaway, Melaquias (Becky) Castellano II, Berna (Robert) Baca, Christopher (Tammy) Castellano, Yvonne Castellano, Special son-in-law Phillip Ulibarri, Ambrose (Renee) Castellano. Brother Jim (Margaret) Bitz, Sister-in-laws Celina Lesperance and Cesaria Montoya. Grandchildren: Isabelle (Ron) Patel, Isaac Valdez, Monica (Patrick) Marquez, Michael and Michelle Valdez, Melaquias Castellano III., Teresita (Lorenzo) Vigil, Antoinette (Adam) Abreu, Emilia Castellano, Katrina (Christopher) Wrighten, Guillermo (Reyna) Castellano, Esperanza Baca, Anita (Chris) Lopez, Fabian (Tammy) Montano, Jaime (Janet) Ulibarri, Andy (Lori) Ulibarri, Ambrosio (Cassandra) Castellano, Jr., Gabrielle Castellano, Martin Castellano, Kalei Windham, Kristiana Castellano, 32 beautiful great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and special extended family members.
Linda will be remembered for her unconditional love and her infectious smile that could light up a room. She loved spending time with her family at her home. Dancing and music were two of her favorite pastimes. Linda left a lasting impression on every person she met whether it was her warm embracing hug, sweet voice, or delicious cooking. You were sure to never forget her. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers: Guillermo Castellano, Fabian Montano, Isaac Valdez, Ambrosio Castellano Jr., Martin Castellano, Jaime Ulibarri, Andy Ulibarri, and Christopher Wrighten.
Honorary Pallbearers: All of Linda's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health restrictions, private services for the family will be held.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow Rosary with both services at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, NM with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will be at Santa Rita de Casias in Bernal, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
