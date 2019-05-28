Lorencita Torres, 84, of Guadalupita, N.M., passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
She was born to Amelia Candelario on Dec. 30, 1934, in Guadalupita. The grandfather who helped raise her is Fermin Candelario.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Policarpio Torres; mother, Amelia Trujillo; in-laws Marcelino and Adelia Torres, and sister, Fidelia Garcia.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Torres, grandchildren, Felisha, Adam, Adam Jr., Austin, Aubree Torres all of Guadalupita. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Eloy, Connie, Eddie, Faby, Martha, Berinda and Jerry and numerous other relatives and friends.
Rosary Services will be recited Wednesday, May 29, 9 a.m., by Los Hermanos, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupita, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m.
Interment to follow at the Torres Family Cemetery in Guadalupita. Casket bearers will be Adam Torres Jr., Austin Torres, Martin Romero, Frankie Romero, Herbert Garcia and Eddie Trujillo.
A special thank-you goes out to Isaac Martinez and Viola Romero.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 29, 2019