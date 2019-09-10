Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorenzo "Lencho" Pacheco. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorenzo "Lencho" Pacheco age 81, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Tecolote, N.M.

Lorenzo was born on Jan. 23, 1938 in Tecolote, N.M. to the late Guadalupe Pacheco and the late Floripa (Garcia) Pacheco.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 35 years of service and enjoyed 20 years of retirement looking after his animals and his dog Sugar.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Guadalupe and Floripa Pacheco; mother and father-in-law: Cleofas and Adelia Ortega Herrera; brothers: Frank Pacheco, Roberto (Beauty) Pacheco and George Pacheco; sister: Eva Sena.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Pacheco of the family home; sons and daughters: Larry Herrera (Jane Vera) of Rocky Ford, Colo., Johnny Pacheco (Christine) of Tecolote, N.M., Maria (Tere) Gallardo (Jorge) of Tecolote, N.M., Ramona (Mona) Martinez (Sammy) of Normal, Ill., Melinda (Merly) Quinones (Mike) of Algodones, N.M.; sister: Dora Pacheco of Tecolote, N.M.; brother: Wilfred Pacheco of Las Vegas, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous: god children, nieces, nephews and friends.

A public viewing was to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary.

Rosary Devotional services were to be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 7 p.m.. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will be held at Tecolote Cemetery in Tecolote, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Larry Herrera II, Sammy Martinez II, Kenny Lucero, Jorge Gallardo II, Miguel Quinones, Marvin Trujillo, George Pacheco, Caco Pacheco. Honorary Pallbearers will be Moises Martinez, Omar Gallardo and Bobby Suazo.

