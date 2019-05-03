Loretta Lopez was called to eternal rest Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 12, 1954 in Las Vegas, N.M., to Jesus and "Mama Lucy" Lopez.

She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved son Phillip Lucero. She is survived by her daughter, Consuelo Ellis and brother Jesus Lopez.

Services will take place Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. The Holy Rosary will be recited 9 a.m., followed by the mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Following the mass, interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.